Billy Porter, Emma Gonzalez, the cast of Netflix's Queer Eye and SOPHIE grace the covers of LGBT glossy OUT's OUT100 annual double issue.

“This is the most diverse Out100 in the 24-year history of the portfolio,” OUT Executive Editor R. Kurt Osenlund said in a press release. “Nearly half of it is comprised of female or female identifying honorees, nearly half of it is comprised of people of color, and more than 30 honorees identify as trans or gender non-conforming. And that's really just a realistic reflection of our community and our culture. In the area of entertainment, specifically, we're simply seeing more varied types of LGBTQ people rise up and be visible and successful.”

Emma Gonzalez, who founded the gun-control advocacy group Never Again MSD after she survived the February, 2018 Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, was named “Newsmaker of the Year.”

Actor-singer Billy Porter's role in the FX drama Pose was crowned the magazine's “Performance of the Year.”

“It’s rare to see an actor sustain a flawless performance through a two-hour film. On FX’s Pose, as the electric ball emcee Pray Tell, Billy Porter did it through a season of eight one-hour episodes, segueing from clocking competitors on the year’s fiercest runway to mourning the loss of his on-screen lover to AIDS to sharing tender chemistry with co-star and fellow Out100 honoree Mj Rodriguez – all without a visible hint of effort,” OUT wrote.

OUT named Scottish singer, songwriter and DJ SOPHIE its “Artist of the Year.”

The cast of Netflix's Queer Eye – Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski – were named “Entertainers of the Year.”

Other notable names on OUT's list of the 100 most influential LGBT people include Cynthia Nixon, Rupert Everett, Daniela Vega, Gus Kenworthy, Adam Rippon, Jeremy Scott and Danica Roem.