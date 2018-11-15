Billy Porter, Emma Gonzalez, the cast
of Netflix's Queer Eye and SOPHIE grace the covers of LGBT
glossy OUT's OUT100 annual double issue.
“This is the most diverse Out100 in
the 24-year history of the portfolio,” OUT Executive Editor
R. Kurt Osenlund said in a press release. “Nearly half of it is
comprised of female or female identifying honorees, nearly half of it
is comprised of people of color, and more than 30 honorees identify
as trans or gender non-conforming. And that's really just a realistic
reflection of our community and our culture. In the area of
entertainment, specifically, we're simply seeing more varied types of
LGBTQ people rise up and be visible and successful.”
Emma Gonzalez, who founded the
gun-control advocacy group Never Again MSD after she survived the
February, 2018 Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland,
Florida, was named “Newsmaker of the Year.”
Actor-singer Billy Porter's role in the
FX drama Pose was crowned the magazine's “Performance of the
Year.”
“It’s rare to see an actor sustain
a flawless performance through a two-hour film. On FX’s Pose,
as the electric ball emcee Pray Tell, Billy Porter did it through a
season of eight one-hour episodes, segueing from clocking competitors
on the year’s fiercest runway to mourning the loss of his on-screen
lover to AIDS to sharing tender chemistry with co-star and fellow
Out100 honoree Mj Rodriguez – all without a visible hint of
effort,” OUT wrote.
OUT named Scottish singer,
songwriter and DJ SOPHIE its “Artist of the Year.”
The cast of Netflix's Queer Eye
– Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and
Antoni Porowski – were named “Entertainers of the Year.”
Other notable names on OUT's
list of the 100 most influential LGBT people include Cynthia
Nixon, Rupert Everett, Daniela Vega, Gus Kenworthy, Adam Rippon,
Jeremy Scott and Danica Roem.