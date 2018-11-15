Citing “unacceptable homophobic comments” made by a government official, Denmark on Wednesday said it would withhold $10 million in aid to Tanzania.

“I am very worried about the negative development in Tanzania, the latest being the completely unacceptable homophobic statements from a commissioner,” Minister for Development Cooperation Ulla Tornaes tweeted.

According to Reuters, Denmark is Tanzania's second-largest donor.

While Tornaes did not name the official, the news comes after the regional governor of Tanzania's largest city, Dar es Salaam, asked the public to help identify people suspected of being gay.

Gay sex is illegal in Tanzania, where violators face up to 30 years in prison.

(Related: Tanzania's president says cows disapprove of homosexuality.)

Last week, the European Union recalled its envoy in Tanzania, citing “the deterioration of the human rights and rule of law situation” in Tanzania.

Denmark's decision came on the same day that the World Bank announced that it would not move forward on a plan to loan Tanzania $300 million. Officials said that the decision was based on the nation making it a crime to question official statistics.