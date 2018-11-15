Former National Football League (NFL) player Jeff Rohrer will marry his boyfriend on Sunday, making him the first known NFL player in a same-sex marriage.

According to The New York Times, Rohrer, 59, and Joshua Ross, 36, will exchange vows at a ceremony at Wattles Mansion Gardens in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be conducted by the Rev. Jon Olson, a Universal Life minister. Roughly 150 guests are expected to attend.

The pair met three years ago at a crowded gay bar in West Hollywood, California.

Rohrer's football career – six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys – was sidelined by an injury. He's now a successful commercial producer. Rohrer was previously married and has two children.

“I've given at least five people heart attacks with this news,” Rohrer said, referring to his sexuality. “But for the most part, many of my closest friends, including some of my former teammates with the Cowboys, could not have been more happy and supportive.”

Rohrer credited his fiance, the founder of the skin-care company SkinLab, with turning his life around, saying that before he met Ross he was “completely in the closet.”

“And if not for Josh, I'd still be in there,” he said.

Rohrer said that he believes he was born gay but that “being gay was just something that had no place during the course of my football life.”

“But when I got divorced, I said the hell with it, I'm going to do what I've always wanted to do,” he said. “Then I found Josh, and began to openly live the life I was born to live.”