The number of companies that have signed onto a letter denouncing President Donald Trump's plan to define gender by a person's genitalia at birth has more than tripled in the last two weeks.

Fifty-six companies, including Google, Facebook, Amazon and Uber, originally signed onto the letter.

Two weeks later, the number has jumped to 178. Some of the most recent signatures include Nike, PayPal and Lush Cosmetics.

“We oppose any administrative and legislative efforts to erase transgender protections through reinterpretation of existing laws and regulations,” the companies said in a joint statement. “We also fundamentally oppose any policy or regulation that violates the privacy rights of those that identify as transgender, gender non-binary or intersex.”

According to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), which co-organized the letter, the companies jointly employ more than 7 million workers and have a collective annual revenue of more than $3.2 trillion.

“Transgender people are our beloved family members and friends, and our valued team members. What harms transgender people harms our companies. We call for respect and transparency in policy-making, and for equality under the law for transgender people,” the companies said.

HRC and Out Leadership, an LGBT business group, lead the effort for the statement.