In an interview with Entertainment
Weekly, actor Jake Borelli talks about his recent coming out.
Borelli plays Levi Schmitt, who is
struggling with his sexuality, on the ABC medical drama Grey's
Anatomy.
Borelli, 27, came out gay on Instagram
earlier this month.
“As a gay guy, you have to come out
all the time,” Borelli told EW. “People think coming out is the
first time [someone] says they're gay, when in reality coming out is
a constant process. I'd forgotten how intense the feelings are and
how big a step it is.”
“This is not just coming out for me.
This is about speaking your truth, and being authentic, and really
being vulnerable. For people who are watching, I hope it can inspire
them to tell their truth, whatever that may be. It doesn't have to
be about being gay. It's just about being honest,” he added.