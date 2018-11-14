In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, actor Jake Borelli talks about his recent coming out.

Borelli plays Levi Schmitt, who is struggling with his sexuality, on the ABC medical drama Grey's Anatomy.

Borelli, 27, came out gay on Instagram earlier this month.

“As a gay guy, you have to come out all the time,” Borelli told EW. “People think coming out is the first time [someone] says they're gay, when in reality coming out is a constant process. I'd forgotten how intense the feelings are and how big a step it is.”

“This is not just coming out for me. This is about speaking your truth, and being authentic, and really being vulnerable. For people who are watching, I hope it can inspire them to tell their truth, whatever that may be. It doesn't have to be about being gay. It's just about being honest,” he added.