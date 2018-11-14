Gus Kenworthy, Jennifer Lewis and Rita Ora are among the celebrities who will be guest judging on the upcoming season of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

All Stars pits 10 former contestants against each other for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Additional celebrity guest judges this season include Erica Ash, Susanne Bartsch, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ciara, Frances Bean Cobain, Felicity Huffman, Zoë Kravitz, Keiynan Lonsdale, Kacey Musgraves, Ellen Pompeo, Cecily Strong and Jason Wu.

The fourth season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars premieres December 14 on VH1.