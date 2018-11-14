Gus Kenworthy, Jennifer Lewis and Rita
Ora are among the celebrities who will be guest judging on the
upcoming season of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.
All Stars pits 10 former
contestants against each other for a spot in the Drag Race
Hall of Fame.
(Related: Farrah
Moan, Latrice Royale, Manila Luzon to compete on RuPaul's
Drag Race All Stars 4.)
Additional celebrity guest judges this
season include Erica Ash, Susanne Bartsch, Yvette Nicole Brown,
Ciara, Frances Bean Cobain, Felicity Huffman, Zoë Kravitz, Keiynan
Lonsdale, Kacey Musgraves, Ellen Pompeo, Cecily Strong and Jason Wu.
The fourth season of RuPaul's Drag
Race All Stars premieres December 14 on VH1.