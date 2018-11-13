Out actor Ian McKellen has joked that
he's looking for his “inner pussy” in preparation to play Gus the
Theater Cat in the upcoming film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Weber's
Cats.
The Tony-award winner made his remarks
during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. Also
appearing on the show were Michael Buble, Taron Egerton and Carey
Mulligan.
“How do you prepare for being a cat?”
Norton asked at McKellen's prompting.
“Well, at the moment I'm looking for
the inner pussy,” McKellen
joked. “The moggy-ness that is within us all. Not doing very
well at it.”
“I thought about going on a cat's
diet, you know, weekends just eating the cat food, seeing if that
helped. And I've always thought that tinned cat food smelled like it
might be rather tasty, It isn't,” he added.
The movie also stars Judi Dench,
Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift and James Corden.
(Related: Ian
McKellen calls Trump “Illiterate.”)