People on social media are confused
about whether Jaden Smith came out on Sunday.
Smith, the 20-year-old son of actor
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, declared his love for Tyler during
his performance at Tyler the Creator's 2018 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.
“Tyler the Creator is the best friend
in the world and I love him so [expletive] much,” Smith told the
audience, according to USA
Today. “And I want to tell you guys something … Tyler
doesn't want to say, but Tyler is my [expletive] boyfriend. It's
true.”
Tyler shook his finger in disagreement.
Smith repeated the claim in a tweet on
Monday.
“Yup @tylerthecreator I Told Everyone
You Can't Deny It Now,” he said.
“hahaha you a crazy [expletive] man,”
Tyler, 27, responded in a tweet.
The Internet appeared stumped, with
many users tweeting that they were not sure whether Smith was
serious.
“Eh, they just playing gay,” one
person wrote.
In his tenth studio album, Kamikaze,
Eminem used a gay slur to attack Tyler, who has suggested that he's
experienced same-sex attraction in the past.
(Related: Eminem
didn't “feel right” using gay slur in Kamikaze.)