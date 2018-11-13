People on social media are confused about whether Jaden Smith came out on Sunday.

Smith, the 20-year-old son of actor Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, declared his love for Tyler during his performance at Tyler the Creator's 2018 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.

“Tyler the Creator is the best friend in the world and I love him so [expletive] much,” Smith told the audience, according to USA Today. “And I want to tell you guys something … Tyler doesn't want to say, but Tyler is my [expletive] boyfriend. It's true.”

Tyler shook his finger in disagreement.

Smith repeated the claim in a tweet on Monday.

“Yup @tylerthecreator I Told Everyone You Can't Deny It Now,” he said.

“hahaha you a crazy [expletive] man,” Tyler, 27, responded in a tweet.

The Internet appeared stumped, with many users tweeting that they were not sure whether Smith was serious.

“Eh, they just playing gay,” one person wrote.

In his tenth studio album, Kamikaze, Eminem used a gay slur to attack Tyler, who has suggested that he's experienced same-sex attraction in the past.

