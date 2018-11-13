An Episcopal bishop in upstate New York has said that he's barring same-sex marriages in his diocese.

The Rev. William Love of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Albany said in a letter sent Saturday that he will not abide by the church's decision to bless such unions. The policy takes effect December 2. (Bishops opposed to such unions can opt-out provided another clergy can conduct the service.)

Love said that the decision “turns upside down over 2,000 years of Church teaching” about marriage and that the church had been “hijacked” by the “Gay Rights Agenda.”

“The Episcopal Church and Western Society have been hijacked by the 'Gay Rights Agenda,' which is very well organized, very strategic, very well financed, and very powerful.”

“Satan is having a heyday bringing division into the Church over these issues,” Love added.

The AP quoted The Rev. Susan Russell as saying that Love is the only U.S. bishop refusing to comply with the church's decision, which was approved in July with overwhelming support.

On Monday, Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Michael Curry said that the church was committed to the change.

“We are committed to the principle of full and equal access to, and inclusion in, the sacraments for all of the baptized children of God, including our LGBTQ siblings,” Curry said in a statement.

Nadya Lawson, a lesbian, said that she did not feel welcome at St. Andrews.

“You come to a church looking for comfort and love and you're told that you're acting in concert with Satan?” she told the Times Union. “Anybody who doesn't fit in with his vision of how things should be is unsafe because of his letter and his actions.”

Curry said that he will take “appropriate actions” in the case.