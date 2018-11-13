An Episcopal bishop in upstate New York
has said that he's barring same-sex marriages in his diocese.
The Rev. William Love of St. Andrew's
Episcopal Church in Albany said in a letter sent Saturday that he
will not abide by the church's decision to bless such unions. The
policy takes effect December 2. (Bishops opposed to such unions can
opt-out provided another clergy can conduct the service.)
Love said that the decision “turns
upside down over 2,000 years of Church teaching” about marriage and
that the church had been “hijacked” by the “Gay Rights Agenda.”
“The Episcopal Church and Western
Society have been hijacked by the 'Gay Rights Agenda,' which is very
well organized, very strategic, very well financed, and very
powerful.”
“Satan is having a heyday bringing
division into the Church over these issues,” Love added.
The AP quoted The Rev. Susan Russell as
saying that Love is the only U.S. bishop refusing to comply with the
church's decision, which was approved in July with overwhelming
support.
On Monday, Episcopal Church Presiding
Bishop Michael Curry said that the church was committed to the
change.
“We are committed to the principle of
full and equal access to, and inclusion in, the sacraments for all of
the baptized children of God, including our LGBTQ siblings,” Curry
said in a statement.
Nadya Lawson, a lesbian, said that she
did not feel welcome at St. Andrews.
“You come to a church looking for
comfort and love and you're told that you're acting in concert with
Satan?” she
told the Times
Union. “Anybody who doesn't fit in with his vision of how
things should be is unsafe because of his letter and his actions.”
Curry said that he will take
“appropriate actions” in the case.