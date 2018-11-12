Singer-songwriter Teddy Geiger is engaged to actress Emily Hampshire.

Geiger and Hampshire announced their engagement in a series of Instagram posts on Friday night.

“When she asked me if I wanted to spend the rest of our lives together I said … YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES INFINITE YES [heart emoji] I love u @emilyhampshire,” Geiger, 29, wrote.

“#shesaidyes,” Hampshire, 37, wrote. “...& she cried, then she made a video, then she posted it on insta and was glad she got her nails done today. My millennial #fiance & I feel like the luckiest girl in the world [heart shaped eyes face, heart emojis].”

In late 2017, Geiger, who has written songs for such artists as Shawn Mendes, One Direction, DJ Snake and Empire of the Sun, announced that she was transitioning.

“Okay...because u asked nicely. I am transitioning,” Geiger replied on social media to a follower who asked, “Why do you look differently lately?”

Hampshire is best known for playing Stevie Budd in the CBC comedy Schitt's Creek. She also played Angelina in the 1998 romantic comedy Boy Meets Girl and Vivienne in the 2006 film Snow Cake.

The couple confirmed they were dating in September.