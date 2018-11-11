Brianna Titone on Saturday declared victory in her race for the Colorado House of Representatives, making her the state's first transgender person to serve in the Colorado General Assembly.

According to The Denver Post, Titone, 40, declared victory after her lead increased to 368 voters over Republican Vicki Pyne, who held a narrow lead on election night.

“I want to thank everyone that supported me through this challenging campaign,” Titone wrote on Twitter. “Thank you so much for my constituents for believing in me to be your elected leader. I'm honored to be and looking forward to serving and making Colorado a better place for all.”

Titone said that she was inspired to enter politics by Danica Roem's election. In January, Roem became the first openly transgender individual to be elected to a state legislature in the United States.

“I was thinking about running but I didn't know if I could do it,” Titone told the Post. “When Danica Roem won her election, it kind of gave me the courage to say, 'Someone else has done this, and now I have a chance to do this, too.'”

Roem campaigned in support of Titone in Colorado.

Voters in New Hampshire elected two transgender women – Gerri Cannon and Lisa Bunker – to the New Hampshire House of Representatives on November 6.