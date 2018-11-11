Brianna Titone on Saturday declared
victory in her race for the Colorado House of Representatives, making
her the state's first transgender person to serve in the Colorado
General Assembly.
According to The Denver Post,
Titone, 40, declared victory after her lead increased to 368 voters
over Republican Vicki Pyne, who held a narrow lead on election night.
“I want to thank everyone that
supported me through this challenging campaign,” Titone wrote on
Twitter. “Thank you so much for my constituents for believing in
me to be your elected leader. I'm honored to be and looking forward
to serving and making Colorado a better place for all.”
Titone said that she was inspired to
enter politics by Danica Roem's election. In January, Roem became
the first openly transgender individual to be elected to a state
legislature in the United States.
“I was thinking about running but I
didn't know if I could do it,” Titone
told the Post.
“When Danica Roem won her election, it kind of gave me the courage
to say, 'Someone else has done this, and now I have a chance to do
this, too.'”
Roem campaigned in support of Titone in
Colorado.
Voters in New Hampshire elected two
transgender women – Gerri Cannon and Lisa Bunker – to the New
Hampshire House of Representatives on November 6.