Farrah Moan, Latrice Royale, Manila Luzon are among the drag queens to compete in the upcoming fourth season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

All Stars pits 10 former contestants against each other for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

According to Entertainment Weekly, this season's cast includes Farrah Moan (season nine), Gia Gunn (season six), Jasmine Masters (season seven), Manila Luzon (season three), Monét X Change (season 10), Monique Heart (season 10), Naomi Smalls (season eight), Latrice Royale (season four), Trinity the Tuck (season nine) and Valentina (season nine).

Latrice Royale and Manila Luzon also appeared on season 1 of All Stars.

“The girls on All-Stars 4 are exciting and they have so much more to show,” RuPaul told Entertainment Weekly. “I think it will shock fans, although I don’t think they’ll be as disappointed. We always try to do something fresh and interesting, and sometimes it turns out in a way that you don’t really expect. I love Trixie [Mattel]. She’s a real superstar, but I really didn’t count on the other girls who came back being so vindictive [and voting against Shangela].”

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 4 premieres Friday, December 14 on VH1.