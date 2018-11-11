Farrah Moan, Latrice Royale, Manila
Luzon are among the drag queens to compete in the upcoming fourth
season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.
All Stars pits 10 former
contestants against each other for a spot in the Drag Race
Hall of Fame.
According to Entertainment
Weekly, this season's cast includes Farrah Moan (season
nine), Gia Gunn (season six), Jasmine Masters (season seven), Manila
Luzon (season three), Monét X Change (season 10), Monique Heart
(season 10), Naomi Smalls (season eight), Latrice Royale (season
four), Trinity the Tuck (season nine) and Valentina (season nine).
Latrice Royale and Manila Luzon also
appeared on season 1 of All Stars.
“The girls on All-Stars 4 are
exciting and they have so much more to show,” RuPaul told
Entertainment Weekly. “I think it will shock fans, although
I don’t think they’ll be as disappointed. We always try to do
something fresh and interesting, and sometimes it turns out in a way
that you don’t really expect. I love Trixie [Mattel]. She’s a
real superstar, but I really didn’t count on the other girls who
came back being so vindictive [and voting against Shangela].”
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 4
premieres Friday, December 14 on VH1.