Following reports that Caitlyn Jenner's Malibu house was destroyed in the Woolsey fire, TMZ on Saturday published photos of her home standing.

The fast-moving wildfire forced numerous celebrities to evacuate their homes, including Kim Kardashian West, Scott Baio, Rainn Wilson and Guillermo del Toro.

Many outlets reported that Jenner's home had been destroyed in the fire.

On Friday, Jenner posted a video on social media stating that she and housemate Sophia Hutchins were safe.

“Well we're safe. Don't know if the house made it or not. It's still up in the air,” Jenner said in the video.

The fire started Thursday night and began its devastating path toward Malibu and the Pacific Ocean on Friday.

TMZ.com published a photo on Saturday showing that Jenner's multi-million dollar home had narrowly escaped the fire.