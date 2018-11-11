Following reports that Caitlyn Jenner's
Malibu house was destroyed in the Woolsey fire, TMZ on Saturday
published photos of her home standing.
The fast-moving wildfire forced
numerous celebrities to evacuate their homes, including Kim
Kardashian West, Scott Baio, Rainn Wilson and Guillermo del Toro.
Many outlets reported that Jenner's
home had been destroyed in the fire.
On Friday, Jenner posted a video on
social media stating that she and housemate Sophia Hutchins were
safe.
“Well we're safe. Don't know if the
house made it or not. It's still up in the air,” Jenner said in
the video.
The fire started Thursday night and
began its devastating path toward Malibu and the Pacific Ocean on
Friday.
TMZ.com
published a photo on Saturday showing that Jenner's multi-million
dollar home had narrowly escaped the fire.