In an interview with The Daily Beast, Michael C. Hall said that his sexuality is fluid.

Hall is best known for playing Dexter Morgan on Showtime's Dexter and David Fischer on HBO's Six Feet Under.

The 47-year-old actor has been married to three women, including current wife Morgan Macgregor.

“I'm heterosexual,” Hall said. “But if there was a percentage, I would say I was not all the way heterosexual.”

“I think playing the emcee [in Cabaret] required me to fling a bunch of doors wide open because that character I imagined as pansexual. Yeah, like I made out with Michael Stuhlbarg every night doing that show. I think I have always leaned into any fluidity in terms of my sexuality.”

“I mean, I was attracted to John Cameron Mitchell when I saw Hedwig. But no, as a rule I am heterosexual,” he added.

Hall's Six Feet Under character was gay. He also played the lead role in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, a rock musical about a transgender East German singer.

“When I was in Six Feet Under I was aware that I was a heterosexual man playing a gay role that was unique in the TV landscape. I was also aware that given the way things are, and maybe still are to a degree, that not many gay actors were pursuing the role. It would expose them in a way. That irony wasn't lost on me,” Hall said.