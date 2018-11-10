In an interview with The Daily
Beast, Michael C. Hall said that his sexuality is fluid.
Hall is best known for playing Dexter
Morgan on Showtime's Dexter and David Fischer on HBO's Six
Feet Under.
The 47-year-old actor has been married
to three women, including current wife Morgan Macgregor.
“I'm heterosexual,” Hall
said. “But if there was a percentage, I would say I was not
all the way heterosexual.”
“I think playing the emcee [in
Cabaret] required me to fling a bunch of doors wide open
because that character I imagined as pansexual. Yeah, like I made out
with Michael Stuhlbarg every night doing that show. I think I have
always leaned into any fluidity in terms of my sexuality.”
“I mean, I was attracted to John
Cameron Mitchell when I saw Hedwig. But no, as a rule I am
heterosexual,” he added.
Hall's Six Feet Under character
was gay. He also played the lead role in Hedwig and the Angry
Inch, a rock musical about a transgender East German singer.
“When I was in Six Feet Under
I was aware that I was a heterosexual man playing a gay role that was
unique in the TV landscape. I was also aware that given the way
things are, and maybe still are to a degree, that not many gay actors
were pursuing the role. It would expose them in a way. That irony
wasn't lost on me,” Hall said.