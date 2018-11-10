Voters in Key West on Tuesday elected Teri Johnston as mayor, making her the first openly gay woman elected mayor in a major Florida city.

Johnston, 67, is a two-term city commissioner who runs a contracting business with her partner of 34 years, Dar Castillo.

Johnston was unaware that she had made history, telling the Miami Herald that it wasn't a big deal in Key West, a historically gay friendly city.

“It really isn't,” Johnston said. “It's such a different inclusive environment in Key West, those things don't come to mind. Good government comes to mind.”

Key West had one of the first openly gay public officials in the United States with the election of Mayor Richard Heyman, who served from 1983 to 1985 and from 1987 to 1989. He died of AIDS-related complications at the age of 59. The city's current police chief, Donnie Lee, is openly gay.

Wayne Dapser, a local attorney who has lived in Key West for 19 years, said that Johnston's sexuality wasn't an issue.

“The campaign was run not with that being mentioned and it's interesting she got elected on what she could do and not because of who she was,” he said. “That didn't matter and it never has and never should.”

Stratton Pollitzer of Equality Florida said that Johnston's election was an important milestone for the LGBT community.

“LGBT people are still very underrepresented in elected office and bring an all too rare perspective to the political discourse, which is evidenced by the fact that Teri Johnston is the first lesbian candidate ever elected mayor in our state,” Pollitzer said.

Johnston will be sworn in on November 19.