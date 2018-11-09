Matt Whitaker, who President Donald
Trump on Wednesday named as acting attorney general after he fired
Jeff Sessions, once defended a man's “religious beliefs” to call
LGBT people “the gaystapo.”
In 2014, Bob Eschliman, the editor of
the Newton Daily News in Iowa, lost his job after he wrote a
personal blog post criticizing the “Queen James Bible,” a version
of the Christian Bible that does not contain negative references to
homosexuality. Its authors claim those references were incorrectly
added after 1946.
“I’d like to talk a little bit
about deceivers among us, most notably the LGBTQXYZ crowd and the
Gaystapo effort to reword the Bible to make their sinful nature
‘right with God,’” wrote Eschliman, a member of the Christian
Reformed Church.
“If you ask me, it sounds like the
Gaystapo is well on its way. We must fight back against the enemy,”
Eschliman added.
In a complaint filed with the U.S.
Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Eschliman argued that he was
terminated because of his religious beliefs. Shaw Media, parent
company of the Daily News, said that Eschliman was fired
because he had “compromised the reputation of this newspaper and
his ability to lead it.”
Eschliman was represented by the
Dallas-based legal firm Liberty Institute and Whitaker, who had a
private law practice.
“No one should be fired for simply
expressing his religious beliefs,” Whitaker
told the Des
Moines Register
at the time. “In America, it is against the law to fire
an employee for expressing a religious belief in public. This kind
of religious intolerance by an employer has no place in today's
welcoming workforce.”
In July, 2015, the Newton
Daily News reported that the complaint had been dismissed and
that Eschliman had reached a confidential settlement with his former
employer.
Eschliman said that he was pleased with
the outcome, though he offered few specifics. “In general, I am
glad this case has been resolved, and that it is seen as a victory
for religious freedom over those who would attempt to bully people of
faith into silence,” he
said in an email.