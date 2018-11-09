Out actor Ezra Miller has said that being queer for him means not identifying as either a man or a woman.

“Queer just means, 'no, I don't do that,'” Miller told The Hollywood Reporter. “I don't identify as a man. I don't identify as a woman. I barely identify as a human.”

Miller, who came out queer in 2012, is best known for playing Patrick in the big screen adaptation of Stephen Chbosky's The Perks of Being a Wallflower. He plays Credence Barebone in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and The Crimes of Grindelwald, which opens next week.

“I'm queer,” Miller told Out in 2012. “I have a lot of really wonderful friends who are very different sexes and genders. I am very much in love with no one in particular.”

Miller, 26, has portrayed Barry Allen/The Flash in three DC movies: Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League. With the release of Flashpoint in 2020, Miller will become the first queer actor to play the lead role in a superhero movie.

Miller also revealed that he had his own #MeToo moment, saying that an unnamed director made advances.

“They gave me wine and I was underaged,” Miller said. “They were like, 'Hey, want to be in our movie about gay revolution?' And I was like, 'No, you guys are monsters.'”