Greg Berlanti has been tapped to direct and produce an upcoming film based on Rock Hudson's life.

The film, being developed by Universal Pictures, is based on the upcoming Mark Griffin book All That Heaven Allows: A Biography of Rock Hudson, Deadline Hollywood reported.

All That Heaven Allows, Giant and Magnificent Obsession were among the films that made Hudson a star during the 1950s. He also found success co-starring with Doris Day in several romantic comedies, including Pillow Talk, Lover Come Back and Send Me No Flowers. He appeared in nearly 70 films and several television series over four decades.

In 1985, Hudson died of complications related to AIDS at the age of 59, becoming the first major celebrity to succumb to the disease. Hudson died just four months after he went public with his diagnosis. Coming forward shifted the world's consciousness about the disease and led to greater understanding about those living with the virus. Actress Elizabeth Taylor created a foundation to raise funds for research to combat AIDS and increase awareness as a response to Hudson's death.

Hudson remained publicly closeted throughout his career.

Berlanti is best known for his work on television, with such series as Dawson's Creek, Brothers & Sisters, Riverdale, Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl. Last year, he directed Love, Simon, the coming of age film with a gay lead. He and husband Robbie Rogers are raising son Caleb.