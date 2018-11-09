Greg Berlanti has been tapped to direct
and produce an upcoming film based on Rock Hudson's life.
The film, being developed by Universal
Pictures, is based on the upcoming Mark Griffin book All That
Heaven Allows: A Biography of Rock Hudson,
Deadline
Hollywood reported.
All That Heaven Allows, Giant
and Magnificent Obsession were among the films that made
Hudson a star during the 1950s. He also found success co-starring
with Doris Day in several romantic comedies, including Pillow
Talk, Lover Come Back and Send Me No Flowers. He
appeared in nearly 70 films and several television series over four
decades.
In 1985, Hudson died of complications
related to AIDS at the age of 59, becoming the first major celebrity
to succumb to the disease. Hudson died just four months after he
went public with his diagnosis. Coming forward shifted the world's
consciousness about the disease and led to greater understanding
about those living with the virus. Actress Elizabeth Taylor created
a foundation to raise funds for research to combat AIDS and increase
awareness as a response to Hudson's death.
Hudson remained publicly closeted
throughout his career.
Berlanti is best known for his work on
television, with such series as Dawson's Creek, Brothers &
Sisters, Riverdale, Arrow, The Flash and
Supergirl. Last year, he directed Love, Simon, the
coming of age film with a gay lead. He and husband Robbie Rogers are
raising son Caleb.