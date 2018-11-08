Two days after the midterm election, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has called on the 116th Congress to protect and expand civil liberties.

Tuesday's elections returned control of the House to Democrats and strengthened Republican control of the Senate.

In a press release, the ACLU said that its legislative agenda in the upcoming Congress would include advocating on behalf of immigrants, women and the LGBT community. The group called for passage of the Equality Act, a federal bill that would prohibit discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation in employment, housing and education. It said that passage would defeat “the Trump administration's efforts to dramatically roll-back protections for transgender people.”

“American voters made their voices heard Tuesday night and one thing came across clearly: When voters are asked directly to vote on Trump's unconstitutional and discriminatory agenda, they side with civil rights and civil liberties,” Faiz Shakir, national political director at the ACLU, said in a statement.

“In the months to come, the ACLU will be pushing for a robust agenda to include expanding voting rights, passing sentencing reform, moving quickly on the Equality Act, and protecting Dreamers, among others. We will hold this Congress accountable to their constituents, to the rights and protections guaranteed in our constitution, and to the principles that drove them to the polls in this election.”

“But before the 116th Congress is seated, the 115th must demonstrate that it heard the people last night. There is still a budget resolution to pass, and elected representatives should make absolutely clear that it will not include any additional funding for a border wall, and that there will be real accountability if that budget is used for Trump’s anti-immigration wishlist,” Shakir added.