Out actor Michael Urie has said that the cast of Ugly Betty would reprise their roles “in a minute.”

In the ABC series, Urie played Marc St. James, the gay personal assistant of MODE magazine's creative editor Wilhelmina Slater (played by Vanessa Williams).

Urie, who currently stars in the Broadway revival of Torch Song, made his remarks during an afterparty for the play.

When asked by Vulture whether the Ugly Betty cast was ready for a reunion, Urie responded: “In a minute.”

“We all would. We loved each other so much and we loved it so much. We would absolutely do a revival. And if you're listening ABC, please make it happen. You can make one of the characters a Trump supporter if [you] have to,” Urie said.

Urie added that that the cast remains close.

“We're in touch all the time,” he said. “[There] was just a text chain yesterday with America [Ferrera] and everybody, with this baby dressed up like Ugly Betty in the Guadalajara poncho.”

Ugly Betty, which ran for 4 seasons, followed nerdy Betty Suarez (America Ferrera) after she lands a job at prestigious fashion magazine MODE.