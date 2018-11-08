Out actor Michael Urie has said that
the cast of Ugly Betty would reprise their roles “in a
minute.”
In the ABC series, Urie played Marc St.
James, the gay personal assistant of MODE magazine's creative
editor Wilhelmina Slater (played by Vanessa Williams).
Urie, who currently stars in the
Broadway revival of Torch Song, made his remarks during an
afterparty for the play.
When asked by Vulture whether
the Ugly Betty cast was ready for a reunion, Urie responded:
“In a minute.”
“We all would. We loved each other
so much and we loved it so much. We would absolutely do a revival.
And if you're listening ABC, please make it happen. You can make one
of the characters a Trump supporter if [you] have to,” Urie
said.
Urie added that that the cast remains
close.
“We're in touch all the time,” he
said. “[There] was just a text chain yesterday with America
[Ferrera] and everybody, with this baby dressed up like Ugly Betty
in the Guadalajara poncho.”
Ugly Betty, which ran for 4
seasons, followed nerdy Betty Suarez (America Ferrera) after she
lands a job at prestigious fashion magazine MODE.