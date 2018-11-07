New Hampshire voters on Tuesday elected Chris Pappas to the U.S. House, making him the state's first openly gay member of Congress.

Republican Eddie Edwards, an African-American former police chief, and Libertarian Dan Belforti competed against Pappas in the race to replace outgoing Representative Carol Shea-Porter, a Democrat.

Shortly before midnight, Pappas, a 38-year-old restaurant owner, delivered his victory speech, telling supporters that he was “humbled beyond words.”

“You know, there is so much to tackle, and I am eager to get to work,” Pappas said. “So, this election is about who we are. Today, voters confirmed that the people of this district, state and country are so much more kind, more decent, more tolerant than this political system would let us believe.”

“Our democracy has been tested these past two years and today it held. Today, people in New Hampshire and across the country voted to restore checks and balances in Washington, and civility and common sense in the Halls of Congress,” he added.