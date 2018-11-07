New Hampshire voters on Tuesday elected
Chris Pappas to the U.S. House, making him the state's first openly
gay member of Congress.
Republican Eddie Edwards, an
African-American former police chief, and Libertarian Dan Belforti
competed against Pappas in the race to replace outgoing
Representative Carol Shea-Porter, a Democrat.
Shortly before midnight, Pappas, a
38-year-old restaurant owner, delivered his victory speech, telling
supporters that he was “humbled beyond words.”
“You know, there is so much to
tackle, and I am eager to get to work,” Pappas said. “So, this
election is about who we are. Today, voters confirmed that the
people of this district, state and country are so much more kind,
more decent, more tolerant than this political system would let us
believe.”
“Our democracy has been tested these
past two years and today it held. Today, people in New Hampshire and
across the country voted to restore checks and balances in
Washington, and civility and common sense in the Halls of Congress,”
he added.