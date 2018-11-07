Out Democratic candidate Angie Craig on
Tuesday unseated Minnesota Representative Jason Lewis, a former
conservative radio host and an opponent of LGBT rights.
Craig and her wife, Cheryl Greene, are
raising four children, which makes Craig the first lesbian mother to
be elected to Congress.
Lewis scored zero on the Human Rights
Campaign's (HRC) latest Congressional Scorecard, a measure of a
lawmaker's support for LGBT rights.
As a radio host, Lewis supported laws
and constitutional amendments that excluded gay and lesbian couples
from marriage. In 2013, he said that LGBT rights activists were
“shredding the Constitution,” according to BuzzFeed
News.
“Angie will bring a unique and
important perspective as the only openly LGBTQ mother in congress,
and her presence will humanize our lives and families for her
congressional colleagues,” Annise Parker, CEO of the LGBTQ Victory
Fund, said in a statement.
This was Craig's second attempt at
running for the seat. In 2016, Craig lost to Lewis by less than
7,000 votes.