Kim Davis, the Kentucky clerk who
refused to issue marriage licenses to gay and lesbian couples, lost
her re-election bid on Tuesday.
According to CNN, Democrat Elwood
Caudill, Jr. defeated Davis by more than 650 votes.
Caudill told CNN affiliate WKYT that
Davis had called him to concede.
“She congratulated me, told me we
done a great job, and I thanked her, told each other we loved each
other,” Caudill said.
Davis became a Christian celebrity when
she refused to obey the Supreme Court's June 2015 ruling that found
that gay couples have a constitutional right to marry. She told
David Ermold and his now husband David Moore that her office was not
issuing marriage licenses to gay couples on the “authority of God.”
Davis served five days in jail after she was declared in contempt of
court for ignoring a court order requiring her office to begin
issuing marriage licenses to all couples.
Ermold, who teaches English at the
University of Pikeville, attempted to unseat Davis, but lost the
Democratic primary to Caudill.
Davis, who has worked in the clerk's
office for nearly three decades, was elected county clerk in 2014 as
a Democrat, but has since switched her registration to Republican.