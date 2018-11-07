Oregon Governor Kate Brown, a Democrat,
on Tuesday won her re-election bid, defeating Republican state Rep.
Knute Buehler.
In 2016, Brown won a special election
to fill the remaining two years of former Governor John Kitzhaber's
term. In doing so, she became Oregon's second female governor and
the United State's first openly bisexual governor.
Democrats also secured supermajorities
in both chambers of the Oregon Legislature on Tuesday.
“We're going to fight to protect our
air, our water, our pristine coastline, no matter what the federal
government does,” Brown said in her victory speech.
In his attempt to unseat Brown, Buehler
portrayed himself as a moderate Republican on social issues such as
abortion and LGBT rights.
Brown, 58, is married to Dan Little and
has two stepchildren, Dylan and Jessie.