Oregon Governor Kate Brown, a Democrat, on Tuesday won her re-election bid, defeating Republican state Rep. Knute Buehler.

In 2016, Brown won a special election to fill the remaining two years of former Governor John Kitzhaber's term. In doing so, she became Oregon's second female governor and the United State's first openly bisexual governor.

Democrats also secured supermajorities in both chambers of the Oregon Legislature on Tuesday.

“We're going to fight to protect our air, our water, our pristine coastline, no matter what the federal government does,” Brown said in her victory speech.

In his attempt to unseat Brown, Buehler portrayed himself as a moderate Republican on social issues such as abortion and LGBT rights.

Brown, 58, is married to Dan Little and has two stepchildren, Dylan and Jessie.