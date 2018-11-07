Sharice Davids on Tuesday made history, becoming the first Native American and openly gay member of Congress from Kansas.

In her first foray into politics, Davids defeated four-term incumbent Republican Representative Kevin Yoder. It is the first time a Democrat has won Kansas' 3rd Congressional District in a decade.

With 93 percent of districts reporting, Davids took 53.2 percent of the vote to Yoder's 44.3 percent.

Davis Hammett, an LGBT activist from Topeka and the co-founder of Equality House, called Davids' win “significant beyond Kansas.”

“It's significant beyond Kansas,” Hammett told The Kansas City Star. “This is significant to all LGBT folks in the Midwest. She really feels like the voice for all the LGBT folks in the Midwest. And I know that there's a similar feeling in Native American communities.”

“Having figures like Sharice Davids literally saves lives,” Hammett added.

Davids, a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, was raised by a single mother who served in the U.S. Army. She graduated from Cornell Law School in 2009.