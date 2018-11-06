Singer-songwriter Barbra Streisand has
partnered with LGBT group GLAAD to call on LGBT voters to vote in
Tuesday's midterm election.
According to a GLAAD press release, a
pre-recorded call from Streisand is being made to GLAAD members and
supporters across the nation.
“Hi, this is Barbra Streisand,” she
says in the message. “Tuesday is a critical election for LGBTQ
people and all marginalized communities. And I'm working with GLAAD
to help ensure the largest turnout ever of LGBTQ and ally voters in a
midterm election.”
“Tomorrow, I hope you will join me at
the polls to send a strong message that America is better when we
stand together.”
“Go to GLAAD.org/vote to get
information about how to vote in your state, and let's make history
together,” Streisand
adds.
Streisand, a vocal LGBT ally, most
recently backed GLAAD's annual Spirit Day, which supports efforts to
combat the bullying of LGBT teens.