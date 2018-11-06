Caitlyn Jenner has donated $85,000 to
LGBT charities in Arizona.
Jenner and Sophia Hutchins, executive
director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation, announced the foundation's
donations during an appearance in Phoenix.
Mulligan's Manor, a home for at-risk
LGBT youth in Phoenix, received $30,000, while the Arizona Trans
Youth and Parent Organization (AZTYPO), a group that supports
transgender kids and their families, received $15,000. The Southwest
Center's Transgender Resource and Navigation Service (TRANS), which
assists transgender people access health care, and GLSEN Phoenix,
which works toward LGBT inclusive schools, each received $20,000,
according to the
Washington
Blade.
Jenner told Fox10
Phoenix: “I want to concentrate on this next generation coming
up, the ones that are 5 to 15 to 20 years old, this next generation
coming up to make it easier for them. Don't put all these challenges
out in front of them. Make it more normal.”
“We need hard legislation on equality
in this country. We need amendments to the Civil Rights Act on
equality for the LGBT community. There's no reason why ...
politically we have to treat one group of people this way and another
group of people this way,” she added.
(Related: Caitlyn
Jenner says T is most misunderstood in LGBT.)
In a tweet, Jenner said that she was
“blessed to be a part of this community.”
Jenner, a Republican, recently wrote an
op-ed in which she said that working with the Trump
administration to support the transgender community “was a
mistake.”