Caitlyn Jenner has donated $85,000 to LGBT charities in Arizona.

Jenner and Sophia Hutchins, executive director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation, announced the foundation's donations during an appearance in Phoenix.

Mulligan's Manor, a home for at-risk LGBT youth in Phoenix, received $30,000, while the Arizona Trans Youth and Parent Organization (AZTYPO), a group that supports transgender kids and their families, received $15,000. The Southwest Center's Transgender Resource and Navigation Service (TRANS), which assists transgender people access health care, and GLSEN Phoenix, which works toward LGBT inclusive schools, each received $20,000, according to the Washington Blade.

Jenner told Fox10 Phoenix: “I want to concentrate on this next generation coming up, the ones that are 5 to 15 to 20 years old, this next generation coming up to make it easier for them. Don't put all these challenges out in front of them. Make it more normal.”

“We need hard legislation on equality in this country. We need amendments to the Civil Rights Act on equality for the LGBT community. There's no reason why ... politically we have to treat one group of people this way and another group of people this way,” she added.

In a tweet, Jenner said that she was “blessed to be a part of this community.”

Jenner, a Republican, recently wrote an op-ed in which she said that working with the Trump administration to support the transgender community “was a mistake.”