Actress Debra Messing has said that she's “ashamed” that NBC ran an ad by the Trump campaign deemed too racist by CNN.

“To our @willandgrace fans – I want you to know that I am ashamed that my network aired this disgusting racist ad,” Messing tweeted. “It is the antithesis of everything I personally believe in, and what, I believe, our show is all about. @nbc.”

Messing plays Grace Adler, an interior designer, on the NBC comedy Will & Grace, the first prime time network sitcom to feature a gay lead. The show has been credited for helping advance the LGBT rights movement.

The ad, which President Donald Trump tweeted, stokes fears of immigration and makes the claim that Democrats let Mexican immigrant Luis Bracamontes, a convicted cop killer, stay in the United States. The ad features Bracamontes boasting about killing officers – “I'm going to kill more cops soon,” he says – and immigrants flooding the southern border. The ad is just part of the anti-immigrant rhetoric being used by the president as a migrant caravan from Central America made mostly of women and children fleeing gang violence, drug wars and corruption heads to the United States.

Calling it “racist,” CNN refused to run the ad. Fox News stopped running the ad on Sunday. On Monday, NBC also pulled the ad.

“After further review we recognize the insensitive nature of the ad and have decided to cease airing it across our properties as soon as possible,” NBC Universal said in a statement given to The New York Times.