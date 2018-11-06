Bohemian Rhapsody was the number
one movie over the weekend.
The film stars Rami Malek as Freddie
Mercury, the flamboyant frontman for Queen who died in 1991 from
complications related to AIDS.
According to CNN, Bohemian Rhapsody
brought in an estimated $50 million in North America and $141.7
million internationally. The film was only expected to earn $35
million in U.S. sales.
Controversy surrounded the film after
release of its first trailer, with many accusing producers of
“straight-washing” Mercury's life. As the film opened, some
critics said that the film fell short in how it dealt with Mercury's
sexuality and AIDS diagnosis.
(Related: Adam
Lambert loves “heart” that Rami Malek brings to Freddie Mercury
role.)