Actor-singer-YouTube personality Frankie Grande has revealed he's in a relationship with a married couple.

Grande, the older half-brother of singer and actress Ariana Grande, told Us Weekly about his boyfriends at Bette Midler's Hulaween soiree in New York City.

“These are my boyfriends,” Grande said of Daniel Sinasohn and Mike Pophis, who are married. “[We've been dating for] almost three months, but in the gay world, it's like five years.”

The 35-year-old Grande said that the best part of being with Sinasohn was “his dick,” but later added that he is “very smart. So is Mike, Mike is also very smart.”

“Mike and Daniel are both extraordinary people and I think the world of them,” he later said in a statement. “Each of them complete me in different ways and I am honored to be in this very special, very fun relationship.”