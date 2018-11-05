Actor-singer-YouTube personality
Frankie Grande has revealed he's in a relationship with a married
couple.
Grande, the older half-brother of
singer and actress Ariana Grande, told Us
Weekly about his boyfriends at Bette Midler's Hulaween soiree
in New York City.
“These are my boyfriends,” Grande
said of Daniel Sinasohn and Mike Pophis, who are married. “[We've
been dating for] almost three months, but in the gay world, it's like
five years.”
The 35-year-old Grande said that the
best part of being with Sinasohn was “his dick,” but later added
that he is “very smart. So is Mike, Mike is also very smart.”
“Mike and Daniel are both
extraordinary people and I think the world of them,” he later said
in a statement. “Each of them complete me in different ways and I
am honored to be in this very special, very fun relationship.”