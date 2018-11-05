Gay porn star Bruce Beckham and a few of his adult film pals recorded a video encouraging followers to vote in tomorrow's midterm election.

Beckham begins the video by saying that Tuesday is his birthday and election day.

“So, this Tuesday, November 6, is my actual birthday, but way more important than that, it's midterm election voting day. So, I called in some favors and asked a bunch of my friends to help me ask you for the one thing that we all need the most,” Beckham says.

Stars included in the video include Austin Wolfe, Marc MacNamara, Boomer Banks, Alex Mecum, Max Konnor, Adam Ramzi, Jason Vario and others. Legendary gay porn director Chi Chi LaRue also made an appearance.

“Hey everybody, I'm Chi Chi LaRue and I need you to vote,” LaRue says. “Vote.”

“So, there you have it guys,” Beckham says after each actor has pleaded for viewers to vote. “I can't think of anything more I want for my birthday than for you to get out and vote. Exercise your right and help protect the rights of all Americans. I'm Bruce Beckham and I need you to vote.”