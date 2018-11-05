Gay porn star Bruce Beckham and a few
of his adult film pals recorded a video encouraging followers to vote
in tomorrow's midterm election.
Beckham begins the video by saying that
Tuesday is his birthday and election day.
“So, this Tuesday, November 6, is my
actual birthday, but way more important than that, it's midterm
election voting day. So, I called in some favors and asked a bunch
of my friends to help me ask you for the one thing that we all need
the most,” Beckham says.
Stars included in the video include
Austin Wolfe, Marc MacNamara, Boomer Banks, Alex Mecum, Max Konnor,
Adam Ramzi, Jason Vario and others. Legendary gay porn director Chi
Chi LaRue also made an appearance.
“Hey everybody, I'm Chi Chi LaRue and
I need you to vote,” LaRue
says. “Vote.”
“So, there you have it guys,”
Beckham says after each actor has pleaded for viewers to vote. “I
can't think of anything more I want for my birthday than for you to
get out and vote. Exercise your right and help protect the rights of
all Americans. I'm Bruce Beckham and I need you to vote.”