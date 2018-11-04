Ellen Page, Alexandra Billings, Adam Rippon and Matt Bomer are among the LGBT celebrities working to get out the vote.

Rippon, the first openly gay U.S. male athlete to medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, recorded a video for MTV urging young people to vote in the midterms, which he described as an opportunity to approve of or “clap back at” the “people currently running things.” The figure skater simply captioned the video “November 6” on Instagram.

Actress Ellen Page, who earlier this year married Emma Portner, simply asked Instagram followers to “Vote vote vote vote Nov. 6th (from a Canadian but still).”

Alexandra Billings, who is best known for playing the recurring transgender character Davina on Amazon's Transparent, took a swipe at President Donald Trump and his administration in urging followers to show up at the polls.

“In 1980, when I was 20 years old I found my voice. Finally found my voice. And I realized the relationship between my skin and my spirit was inexplicably off. It simply wasn’t right. It simply felt wrong,” Billings captioned a photo of herself. “So, change was necessary. In order to save my life.

And since that time my life has been more than a gift. It has lead me through chaos and beauty and horror and laughter and loss and brilliance and true freedom. And I now know what it is like to be unchained. I currently find myself back in a position I never thought I’d be in. I never thought I would live through again. I never thought I would see again in my lifetime. I am being hunted. I am being systematically eradicated. The administration in my own country is so filled with ignorance and sadness and a sense of untamed power they have decided to annihilate the ostracized.

They want transgender people gone. And I’ll be damned if I’m going to sit around and do nothing. I do not believe in silence. And I do not accept defeat. For I have found my voice. And that is why I vote.

If we are not the divine caretakers of every human on the planet why else are we here? We are each other’s sparkling and beautiful possibility. Vote. It is not just your right ...it is your responsibility.

Vote Like A Mother.”

In a 45-second video released Friday, out actor Matt Bomer said that Beto O'Rourke, who is attempting to unseat Republican Senator Ted Cruz in Texas, is “the only candidate who's looking out for the LGBTQ community.”

“So I really encourage you to get out there and vote,” Bomer said. “He's such a bright light and I look to him and I see such an optimistic and incredible future for the state of Texas.”