A therapist who supports “ex-gay” therapies kept accounts on Manhunt, an app for men seeking sex with men, and Gay Bear Nation.

According to the non-profit Truth Wins Out, which broke the story, Norman Goldwasser, a therapist at Horizon Psychological Services in Florida, led a “double life of unconscionable lies” which highlight “the rank hypocrisy and predatory nature of the fraudulent 'ex-gay' industry.”

Therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation of gay, lesbian and bisexual people go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay therapy.”

Truth Wins Out lead an undercover investigation to expose Goldwasser's online activities. Using the user name “Hotnhairy72” and the pseudonym “Dave” on the dating app Manhunt, Goldwasser agreed to met for sex with the group's operative, “Brandon,” at a Fort Lauderdale motel room.

Goldwasser includes several naked pictures of himself on his Manhunt profile.

“Masculine, work-out body, intelligent professional here looking for a hookup or a connection, depending on the chemistry,” the profile states. “Into hairy guys only! Very oral, mostly a top, looking to meet up nights or weekends.”

Truth Wins Out describes Goldwasser as an Orthodox Jewish therapist “who compares homosexuality to Obsessive Compulsive Disorder and misleads clients by claiming that their sexual orientation can be changed with his special brand of quack therapy, which is rejected by every respected medical and mental health association.”

The group also calls Goldwasser a “star of the conversion therapy movement” and claims that he funneled clients into the Journey into Manhood program, which the group describes as taking gay men into the woods to participate in “manly” activities in an attempt to emerge as heterosexuals.

On his Psychology Today profile, Goldwasser states that he has “extensively worked with a variety of trauma-related challenges such as … unwanted bisexuality.”

Truth Wins Out also found a “Hotnhairy72” profile for Goldwasser on Gay Bear Nation, a website dedicated to men who appreciate hairy men.

Wayne Besen, executive director of Truth Wins Out, said he was outing Goldwasser because of his “overwhelming hypocrisy” and the “threat of harm to LGBT youth.”

“Goldwasser can’t claim his personal life is none of our business when trying to ‘cure’ LGBT people is his business,” said Besen. “Here is a case where a charlatan is committing consumer fraud by misleading clients and adversely affecting their mental health. We are particularly concerned when Goldwassser’s scam preys on young people susceptible to his charade.”

The group also called on more states to ban such therapies.