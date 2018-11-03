A therapist who supports “ex-gay”
therapies kept accounts on Manhunt, an app for men seeking sex with
men, and Gay Bear Nation.
According to the non-profit Truth
Wins Out, which broke the story, Norman Goldwasser, a therapist
at Horizon Psychological Services in Florida, led a “double life of
unconscionable lies” which highlight “the rank hypocrisy and
predatory nature of the fraudulent 'ex-gay' industry.”
Therapies that attempt to alter the
sexual orientation of gay, lesbian and bisexual people go by names
such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay
therapy.”
Truth Wins Out lead an undercover
investigation to expose Goldwasser's online activities. Using the
user name “Hotnhairy72” and the pseudonym “Dave” on the
dating app Manhunt, Goldwasser agreed to met for sex with the group's
operative, “Brandon,” at a Fort Lauderdale motel room.
Goldwasser includes several naked
pictures of himself on his Manhunt profile.
“Masculine, work-out body,
intelligent professional here looking for a hookup or a connection,
depending on the chemistry,” the profile states. “Into hairy
guys only! Very oral, mostly a top, looking to meet up nights or
weekends.”
Truth Wins Out describes Goldwasser as
an Orthodox Jewish therapist “who compares homosexuality to
Obsessive Compulsive Disorder and misleads clients by claiming that
their sexual orientation can be changed with his special brand of
quack therapy, which is rejected by every respected medical and
mental health association.”
The group also calls Goldwasser a “star
of the conversion therapy movement” and claims that he funneled
clients into the Journey into Manhood program, which the group
describes as taking gay men into the woods to participate in “manly”
activities in an attempt to emerge as heterosexuals.
On his Psychology
Today
profile, Goldwasser states that he has “extensively worked with
a variety of trauma-related challenges such as … unwanted
bisexuality.”
Truth Wins Out also found a
“Hotnhairy72” profile for Goldwasser on Gay Bear Nation, a
website dedicated to men who appreciate hairy men.
Wayne Besen, executive director of
Truth Wins Out, said he was outing Goldwasser because of his
“overwhelming hypocrisy” and the “threat of harm to LGBT
youth.”
“Goldwasser can’t claim his
personal life is none of our business when trying to ‘cure’ LGBT
people is his business,” said Besen. “Here is a case where a
charlatan is committing consumer fraud by misleading clients and
adversely affecting their mental health. We are particularly
concerned when Goldwassser’s scam preys on young people susceptible
to his charade.”
The group also called on more states to
ban such therapies.