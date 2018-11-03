Actor Jake Borelli came out as gay after his character on Grey's Anatomy made history on Thursday night's episode.

Borelli plays Levi Schmitt, who is struggling with his sexuality, on the ABC medical drama.

During Thursday's episode, titled Flowers Grow Out of My Garden, Schmitt and Dr. Nico Kim (played by Alex Landi), the show's first gay male surgeon, shared a kiss in an elevator. Their coupling is a first for Grey's Anatomy, which has previously included lesbian storylines.

After the episode aired, Borelli came out gay in an Instagram post.

“As a gay guy myself, tonight’s episode was so special to me,” Borelli captioned a photo of himself. “This is exactly the kind of story I craved as a young gay kid growing up in Ohio, and it blows my mind that I’m able to bring life to Dr. Levi Schmitt as he begins to grapple with his own sexuality this season on Grey's Anatomy,” Borelli wrote.

“His vulnerability and courage inspire me every day, and I hope he can do the same for you. To all of you who feel like little Levis out there, know that I do too, that you are seen, and that we’re all in this together. And to everyone who has supported me over the years, I can’t thank you enough, and I love you more than all the stars…” he added.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Borelli said that he feels a responsibility to be out publicly.

“I’ve been out to my friends and family for almost 10 years now, but within the last couple of months of shooting the show and really getting to know this character and seeing the response, I’ve realized that this is becoming bigger than just me,” Borelli said. “Within the last year or so, I’ve been giving the opportunity to speak on a much larger platform. With that opportunity, I am able to come out to a much larger group of people. I want to live in a world that celebrates authenticity and honesty and openness and courage, and I feel a responsibility to come out on a much larger scale,” he said.