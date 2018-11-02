Out celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has said that he agrees with President Donald Trump on ending birthright citizenship.

The president has said that he believes he can end the policy found in the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution with an executive order.

“It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment. Guess what? You don't. I can do it just with an executive order,” Trump told AXIOS.

“I don't agree with Donald Trump on many things,” Hilton tweeted on Tuesday, “but I DO think that if a child is born in America to parents who are here illegally that they should not be granted automatic citizenship. And I say this as a liberal and Latina!”

Response on Twitter was swift.

“it's nice to be reminded every once in a while that Perez Hilton is horrible,” one user wrote.

“Personally, I'd been waiting to decide how I felt about the issue until Perez Hilton weighed in,” another person tweeted. “I kept asking myself, but what does Perez Hilton think about all this?”

When asked in a tweet, “Then, you're just in favor of not giving children a legal identity, rights & protections that a citizenship grants, children, to discourage parents to travel all the way to the US?” Hilton responded: “Correct.”

One user noted that Trump's rhetoric matters because it shapes “how Americans outside of politics understand” the issue.

After receiving an avalanche of disapproval on social media, Hilton defended himself in a short video.

“Going forward, I would like a policy, or policies, that will discourage illegal immigration,” Hilton said. “I am not of the school of thought that I have to disagree with everything that Donald Trump says just because I think he is a piece of poop and I hate him.”

Writing at REMEZCLA, blogger Yara Simon pointed out that Hilton is the son of Cuban immigrants.

“Hilton, who was born in Miami, speaks from a position of privilege. If birthright citizenship had not existed at the time of his birth, he likely would have been OK, but it's because his family had a protection that many others didn't,” Simon wrote, referring to the now terminated wet-foot, dry-foot policy.