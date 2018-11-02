Social conservatives Peter LaBarbera and Jim Schneider on Wednesday lamented the record number of LGBT candidates this election cycle.

According to the LGBTQ Victory Fund, at least 618 LGBT candidates ran for office this year, with at least 399 advancing to the general election. That included an out candidate in every state this election cycle, a first in U.S. history.

LaBarbera of Americans for Truth About Homosexuality touched on the rainbow wave during an appearance on VCY America's Crosstalk radio program.

“The sad thing is that, even as we see this tsunami of openly LGBTQ candidates, we see the media and even conservative media reluctant to talk about it,” LaBarbera said. “The homosexual factor is pretty much a non-issue, except when it’s being celebrated. If you dare criticize it, that’s bigotry, homophobia, et cetera; it’s only to be celebrated and that makes it very hard to make our point and to actually campaign for what we believe in.”

Host Jim Schneider responded: “At present, there are roughly 500 openly elected LGBT officials in the country. What they're trying to do, of course, is to add significantly to these ranks. I'm only guessing this is how elections started in Sodom and Gomorrah as well.”

Texas and Florida had the second and third highest number of out candidates this election cycle, respectively, after California. Texas currently has few openly LGBT elected officials.