U.S. LGBT rights advocates are
supporting an effort to expand LGBT rights, including marriage, in
Taiwan.
Last year, Taiwan's Constitutional
Court gave the government two years to extend marriage rights to gay
and lesbian couples. The ruling lead to referendum questions on the
November 24 ballot.
Opponents of marriage equality have
proposed creating a separate marriage law for gay couples. In
response, LGBT activists put forward a referendum proposing that
Taiwan's marriage laws be amended to include same-sex couples. Also
on the ballot is a question on same-sex education in schools.
According to the
Washington Blade, Freedom to Marry, the Human Right Campaign
(HRC), Human Rights Watch and OutRight Action International are among
the U.S.-based organizations supporting LGBT activists in Taiwan.
The groups are hosting a fundraiser at the Stonewall Inn in New York
on Friday to benefit the Marriage Equality Coalition Taiwan. Freedom
to Marry has also launched an
ActBlue campaign to raise funds for Marriage Equality Coalition
Taiwan.
“We have a real chance to continue
the strong momentum in Taiwan that could make Taiwan the first in
Asia to secure the freedom to marry,” Freedom to Marry's Evan
Wolfson told the Blade. “The eyes of many in Asia are
watching what's happening.”
Brian Brown, president of the National
Organization for Marriage (NOM), the largest U.S.-based opponent of
same-sex marriage, is providing support for opponents in Taiwan.
In a video from Taipei released in
January, Brown said it is critical “that the people stand up for
the truth of marriage and that there is true democracy, a true vote.”