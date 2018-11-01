U.S. LGBT rights advocates are supporting an effort to expand LGBT rights, including marriage, in Taiwan.

Last year, Taiwan's Constitutional Court gave the government two years to extend marriage rights to gay and lesbian couples. The ruling lead to referendum questions on the November 24 ballot.

Opponents of marriage equality have proposed creating a separate marriage law for gay couples. In response, LGBT activists put forward a referendum proposing that Taiwan's marriage laws be amended to include same-sex couples. Also on the ballot is a question on same-sex education in schools.

According to the Washington Blade, Freedom to Marry, the Human Right Campaign (HRC), Human Rights Watch and OutRight Action International are among the U.S.-based organizations supporting LGBT activists in Taiwan. The groups are hosting a fundraiser at the Stonewall Inn in New York on Friday to benefit the Marriage Equality Coalition Taiwan. Freedom to Marry has also launched an ActBlue campaign to raise funds for Marriage Equality Coalition Taiwan.

“We have a real chance to continue the strong momentum in Taiwan that could make Taiwan the first in Asia to secure the freedom to marry,” Freedom to Marry's Evan Wolfson told the Blade. “The eyes of many in Asia are watching what's happening.”

Brian Brown, president of the National Organization for Marriage (NOM), the largest U.S.-based opponent of same-sex marriage, is providing support for opponents in Taiwan.

In a video from Taipei released in January, Brown said it is critical “that the people stand up for the truth of marriage and that there is true democracy, a true vote.”