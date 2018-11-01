Out actor Rupert Everett has criticized
President Donald Trump's plan to define gender by a person's
genitalia at birth, a move which would have the chilling effect of
excluding transgender people from protections in existing federal
civil rights law.
(Related: Trump
proposed rule change would “define transgender out of existence.”)
Everett, who is best known for his
roles in My Best Friend's Wedding and An Ideal Husband,
wrote, directed and stars in the film The Happy Prince, which
looks at the life of gay Irish poet and playwright Oscar Wilde.
(Related: Rupert
Everett: Oscar Wilde was the start of the gay liberation movement.)
During an appearance on Larry King
Now, Rupert explained why his film “is for the Trump
generation.”
“I think it's quite shocking,”
Everett
said, referring to Trump. “I mean, especially from a gay
perspective, right now. What happened last week, I think, which is
the gender thing for transgender [people] is really macabre and
worrying.”
“And also the gay partners of
diplomats who are no longer getting visas to come in. This is why I
think in one sense my film is for the Trump generation, because we do
have a great life here in the LGBTQ community but we have to still be
vigilant, because things can change just like that,” he added with
a finger snap. “And this administration [has] got insanity in it.”
(Related: Tony
Perkins cheers Trump's decision to deny visas to partners of gay
diplomats, UN officials.)
Elsewhere in the interview, Everett
said that Wilde is the “Christ figure of the gay movement.”