Out singer-songwriter Adam Lambert has
praised Rami Malek's portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the upcoming
Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, which opens Friday.
Lambert has been performing with Queen
since 2011 and touring with the band since 2014.
“The minute I saw the first photo of
Rami, I thought, he looks just like him, that's crazy,” Lambert
told the AP at the New York premiere of the film. “I haven't
actually seen the whole film yet, but I've seen sequences from it,
over the past year, and I think it's just beautiful.”
“I love the heart that [Malek] brings
to the role, the sensitivity.”
“I love that the music of this band,
it affects people in a way. And I know it first hand. Being on tour
with them for the past six years, you play one of these hit songs,
and just watching the audience light up and go through all their
nostalgia and all of their memories that they've shared over this
piece of music. They know every word and they've laughing and
they're crying and they're dancing. That's what you want and it
really unites people. So, I think the film is going to have that
power, as well,” he
added.
