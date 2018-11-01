Out singer-songwriter Adam Lambert has praised Rami Malek's portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the upcoming Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, which opens Friday.

Lambert has been performing with Queen since 2011 and touring with the band since 2014.

“The minute I saw the first photo of Rami, I thought, he looks just like him, that's crazy,” Lambert told the AP at the New York premiere of the film. “I haven't actually seen the whole film yet, but I've seen sequences from it, over the past year, and I think it's just beautiful.”

“I love the heart that [Malek] brings to the role, the sensitivity.”

“I love that the music of this band, it affects people in a way. And I know it first hand. Being on tour with them for the past six years, you play one of these hit songs, and just watching the audience light up and go through all their nostalgia and all of their memories that they've shared over this piece of music. They know every word and they've laughing and they're crying and they're dancing. That's what you want and it really unites people. So, I think the film is going to have that power, as well,” he added.

(Related: Rami Malek: Bohemian Rhapsody will feature Freddie Mercury's sexuality, AIDS battle.)