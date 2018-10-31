A new poll released Tuesday shows the
race for Iowa's 4th Congressional District tightening.
According to a Change
Research online survey, Representative Steve King, a Republican,
is polling with just a 1-point lead over his Democratic challenger,
J.D. Scholten. The poll was conducted from October 27 to 29 and has
a margin of error of 4 percentage points.
Forty-four percent of respondents said
they would vote for Scholten, while forty-five percent favored King.
A plurality (48%) of respondents also said they view King
unfavorably.
The new poll comes just days after 11
people died in a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue. The
69-year-old King has been widely criticized for supporting candidates
with ties to white nationalists.
On Tuesday, Land O'Lakes pulled its
support for King's re-election.
“We take our civic responsibility
seriously, want our contributions to be a positive force for good and
also seek to ensure that recipients of our contributions uphold our
company's values,” the company said in a statement.
Ohio Rep. Steve Stivers, a Republican,
also criticized King's rhetoric in a tweet, calling King's recent
comments “completely inappropriate.” “We must stand up against
white supremacy and hate in all forms, and I strongly condemn this
behavior,” Stivers wrote.
King also has a long history of
opposing LGBT rights. He scored zero on the
Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) latest Congressional Scorecard, a
measure of a lawmaker's support for LGBT rights.
Last year, he suggested transgender
troops only enlist to get free surgery. He is also strongly
opposed to marriage equality, saying separately that the Supreme
Court's 2015 ruling legalizing same-sex unions means
“you can marry my lawnmower” and predicted
it would lead to civil war.
In a 2011 interview, he proudly
insisted that he's opposed to marriage equality.
(Related: Steve
King sets the record straight: He's anti-gay marriage.)
According to Reuters, King has raised
less than half of the $1.7 million raised by Scholten. Despite the
financial deficit, politics
blog fivethirtyeight.com predicts King has an 81.7% chance of
winning.