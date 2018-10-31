Emmy-nominated actress Laverne Cox said
last week that Massachusetts has an opportunity with transgender
question to send a message to the Trump administration.
On the ballot next week in
Massachusetts is Question 3, an attempt to repeal a 2016 law that
protects transgender people from discrimination in public places such
as restaurants and stores.
At a Yes on Question 3 campaign event
in Boston, Cox framed Question 3 as a response to President Donald
Trump's repeated attacks on the transgender community.
(Related: Trump
says he's “protecting our country” when asked about ending
transgender recognition.)
“The New York Times published
an article that was based on a leaked memo from the current
administration that stated that they want to basically attempt to
legislate transgender people out of existence,” Cox
told the crowd.
“Massachusetts has an opportunity to
send a message to this administration, to the rest of the country
that this not who we are as Americans. And this is not who we are as
human beings. That we respect the humanity of everyone,” she
added.
Two polls on the question show a
majority (in the low 70s) of respondents plan to vote in favor of
keeping the law.
(Related: Stumping
for trans rights in Massachusetts, Lavern Cox talks about plan to
kill herself.)