Emmy-nominated actress Laverne Cox said last week that Massachusetts has an opportunity with transgender question to send a message to the Trump administration.

On the ballot next week in Massachusetts is Question 3, an attempt to repeal a 2016 law that protects transgender people from discrimination in public places such as restaurants and stores.

At a Yes on Question 3 campaign event in Boston, Cox framed Question 3 as a response to President Donald Trump's repeated attacks on the transgender community.

“The New York Times published an article that was based on a leaked memo from the current administration that stated that they want to basically attempt to legislate transgender people out of existence,” Cox told the crowd.

“Massachusetts has an opportunity to send a message to this administration, to the rest of the country that this not who we are as Americans. And this is not who we are as human beings. That we respect the humanity of everyone,” she added.

Two polls on the question show a majority (in the low 70s) of respondents plan to vote in favor of keeping the law.

