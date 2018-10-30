Brazilian voters on Sunday elected far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro as their next president.

Bolsonaro, who will be sworn in on January 1, defeated former Sao Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad in a runoff election held Sunday.

Bolsonaro, 63, has represented the state of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil's Chamber of Deputies since 1991 and is a member of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), a national-conservative political party.

During his nearly three decades as a congressman, Bolsonaro has openly criticized LGBT rights. “Yes, I'm homophobic – and very proud of it,” he once said.

In a 2013 interview with British television personality Stephen Fry, Bolsonaro said that “Brazilian society doesn't like homosexuals” and claimed that gays were brainwashing heterosexual children to “become gays and lesbians to satisfy them sexually in the future.”

In 2011, he stated that he would “rather his son dies in a car accident than be gay,” and two years later he stated that he would “rather have a son who is an addict than a son who is gay.”

Right-wing media cheered Bolsonaro's win, including Fox News (Rob Schmitt said on Fox and Friends that Brazilians got “change” with “the Trump of the tropics”) and The Daily Caller (Jason Hopkins praised Bolsonaro's tough stance on crime and economic reforms). Others said that Bolsonaro and President Donald Trump shared similar positions which would lead to a mutually beneficial relationship between the two countries.

Trump called Bolsonaro to congratulate him on his victory.