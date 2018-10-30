Speaking with Paper, Caitlyn Jenner said that the transgender community is the most misunderstood and underfunded group in the greater LGBT community.

“Of the L, the G, the B and the T, the T is by far the most misunderstood and the most underfunded,” Jenner said.

Paper spoke with Jenner at an event in Beverly Hills to benefit the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation, which she launched in 2016.

“When you have a foundation like this, there's a progression of how you help – what's the best way to help? And that constantly grows,” she said.

Sophia Hutchins, the group's executive director, said that the foundation was working on programs that help transgender people achieve financial success. “So for us it is very important to break the wealth gap between the trans community and the non-trans community,” she said.

Hutchins said that the foundation has established a scholarship fund for LGBT students.

“Part two of being self-sufficient is being literate in finance – financial literacy and wealth management. We're creating a program through our foundation that will educate trans and LGBT people, especially at-risk people who are in poverty,” Hutchins said.

The benefit came just days after Jenner shocked with an about face on her support for President Donald Trump following the revelation that his administration is considering a policy that would define sex by a person's genitalia at birth. In an op-ed, Jenner, a Republican, disavowed her support for the president.

“We're going to work with anyone who is in Washington, and on a state level, on equality issues,” Jenner told Paper, “Democrats, if they're in power, or Republicans.”