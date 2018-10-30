Speaking with Paper, Caitlyn
Jenner said that the transgender community is the most misunderstood
and underfunded group in the greater LGBT community.
“Of the L, the G, the B and the T,
the T is by far the most misunderstood and the most underfunded,”
Jenner said.
Paper spoke with Jenner at an
event in Beverly Hills to benefit the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation,
which she launched in 2016.
“When you have a foundation like
this, there's a progression of how you help – what's the best way
to help? And that constantly grows,” she
said.
Sophia Hutchins, the group's executive
director, said that the foundation was working on programs that help
transgender people achieve financial success. “So for us it is
very important to break the wealth gap between the trans community
and the non-trans community,” she said.
Hutchins said that the foundation has
established a scholarship fund for LGBT students.
“Part two of being self-sufficient is
being literate in finance – financial literacy and wealth
management. We're creating a program through our foundation that
will educate trans and LGBT people, especially at-risk people who are
in poverty,” Hutchins said.
The benefit came just days after Jenner
shocked with an about face on her support for President Donald Trump
following the revelation that his administration is considering a
policy that would define sex by a person's genitalia at birth. In an
op-ed, Jenner, a Republican, disavowed her support for the president.
(Related: Caitlyn
Jenner: Working with Trump to support transgender community “was a
mistake.”)
“We're going to work with anyone who
is in Washington, and on a state level, on equality issues,” Jenner
told Paper, “Democrats, if they're in power, or
Republicans.”