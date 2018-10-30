Welsh actor Taron Egerton has sent LGBT followers into a meltdown after he posted a photo of a mystery man on social media.

The 28-year-old Egerton is best know for playing Gary “Eggsy” Unwin in the Kingsman films. He plays Elton John in Rocketman, the upcoming biopic of the out singer's life, which is expected to arrive in May.

Egerton on Saturday captioned a photo of the man “Cutie, My boy [heart emoji]” on Instagram, sending followers into a tailspin wondering whether the actor had just come out gay or bisexual.

Speculation increased when Egerton liked the comment “does that mean he's got a boyfriend now” and responded to a request to name the mystery man. “Nah, he's mine and mine only,” he wrote.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 27,000 people have liked Egerton's post.