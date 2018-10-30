Welsh actor Taron Egerton has sent LGBT
followers into a meltdown after he posted a photo of a mystery man on
social media.
The 28-year-old Egerton is best know
for playing Gary “Eggsy” Unwin in the Kingsman films. He
plays Elton John in Rocketman, the upcoming biopic of the out
singer's life, which is expected to arrive in May.
Egerton on Saturday captioned a photo
of the man “Cutie, My boy [heart emoji]” on Instagram, sending
followers into a tailspin wondering whether the actor had just come
out gay or bisexual.
Speculation increased when Egerton
liked the comment “does that mean he's got a boyfriend now” and
responded to a request to name the mystery man. “Nah, he's mine
and mine only,” he wrote.
As of Tuesday morning, more than 27,000
people have liked Egerton's post.