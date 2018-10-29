Out actor Jim Parsons tops this year's
Forbes list of highest-paid television actors.
According
to Forbes,
Parsons earned $26.5 million in the past year ending in June,
primarily for playing Sheldon Cooper on the long-running CBS sitcom
The Big Bang Theory. A part for which he has won four
Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.
The Big Bang Theory is in its
twelfth and final season.
Also in the top five are Big Bang
Theory co-stars Johnny Galecki ($25 million), Simon Helberg
($23.5) and Kunal Nayyar ($23.5). Mark Harmon of NCIS rounds
out the top five with $19 million.
Parsons has claimed the top spot on the
list four years running.
Kevin Spacey, who was fired from
Netflix's House of Card after several men accused him of
sexual misconduct, did not make this year's list. Last year, Spacey
was listed as the 8th highest-paid actor with $12 million.
Out actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson ranked
8th on this year's list, earning $13 million, primarily
for his portrayal of Mitchell Pritchett, a gay married man, on the
ABC comedy Modern Family.