In the second episode of Carson
Kressley's new design show with Queer Eye for the Straight Guy
alum Thom Filicia, Kressley reveals that he came out late to his
parents.
Kressley and Filicia have reunited for
Bravo's Get a Room with Carson & Thom.
“Our client is Scott. He is a late
bloomer,” Filicia told Kressley on the episode. “He came out
when he was 31 years old, and he's 41 now.”
“So I'm going to give him a
'gay-over?'” Kressley joked.
“I actually was also a late comer
outer,” he added. “We were doing Queer Eye and I had to
call my mom and dad and be like, 'Oh yeah, the show is coming out on
Tuesday.' 'Cause I didn't tell them what the name was.”
“You were nervous about it?”
Filicia asked. “I remember you being nervous about it.”
“And it was fine, but it was very
nerve wracking,” Kressley answered. “I came out when I was 33,
like officially, even though I'm pretty sure everyone was like, 'We
get it.'”
Get a Room with Carson & Thom
airs Fridays on Bravo.