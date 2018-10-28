Queer Eye's food and wine guy Antoni Porowski has reportedly split from long-term partner Joey Krietemeyer and is dating Flipping Out alum Trace Lehnhoff.

According to Us Weekly, Porowski, 34, and Lehnhoff, 30, were spotted together at Emmy parties.

“Antoni brought Trace Lehnhoff from Flipping Out to Emmy parties [in September], and Trace was clearly there as his date,” an unnamed source told the outlet. “They weren't trying to hide it. They met on Instagram.”

Porowksi and Krietemeyer, a 31-year-old art director, were together seven years. Us reported that it had confirmed the split.

“It was very amicable,” a source said. “They're still friends. It was a clean split.”

Queer Eye's culture guy Karamo Brown said that his co-star is “just happy in his life.”

“He deserves all the happiness in the world,” Brown said. “People don't realize what a sweet, empathetic person he is.”