Queer Eye's food and wine guy
Antoni Porowski has reportedly split from long-term partner Joey
Krietemeyer and is dating Flipping Out alum Trace Lehnhoff.
According to Us
Weekly, Porowski, 34, and Lehnhoff, 30, were spotted together
at Emmy parties.
“Antoni brought Trace Lehnhoff from
Flipping Out to Emmy parties [in September], and Trace was
clearly there as his date,” an unnamed source told the outlet.
“They weren't trying to hide it. They met on Instagram.”
Porowksi and Krietemeyer, a 31-year-old
art director, were together seven years. Us reported that it
had confirmed the split.
“It was very amicable,” a source
said. “They're still friends. It was a clean split.”
Queer Eye's culture guy Karamo
Brown said that his co-star is “just happy in his life.”
“He deserves all the happiness in the
world,” Brown said. “People don't realize what a sweet,
empathetic person he is.”