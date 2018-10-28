Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham on Saturday shared celebratory first wedding anniversary posts on social media.

The posts come roughly six months after Haynes filed for divorce.

“Can't believe it's already been 1 yr. since we got married @jeffleatham :) Happy Anniversary my beautiful husband [three heart emojis],” Haynes captioned photos from their wedding on Instagram.

Leatham shared three photos from their wedding.

“I can't remember what it was like before you, and I don't even know how we got here but maybe that's exactly what I needed,” Leatham wrote. “Someone who could make me forget where I came from and someone who could make me love without knowing how to fall. – R.M. Drake. Happy Anniversary My Beautiful Husband – [four heart emojis] – Life is a beautiful place with you beside me – I LOVE YOU.”

Haynes and Leatham, a floral designer, tied the knot on October 27, 2017 in Palm Springs, California in a ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner. Roughly six months later, in May, Haynes cited irreconcilable differences in filing for divorce.

Haynes, whose credits include Arrow, Teen Wolf and American Horror Story: Cult, came out gay in 2015.