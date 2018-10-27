Queer Eye's Tan France has
revealed that the reality show will feature its first lesbian subject
in its upcoming third season.
Netflix's Queer Eye, a reboot of
Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, returns for a third
season in 2019. The show is currently filming in Kansas City,
Missouri.
Tan France, the show's fashion guru,
shared the news during an appearance on Netflix's Patriot Act with
Hasan Minhaj.
France said that the upcoming season
would be “everything that you would've liked about [Queer Eye]
season 1 and 2, but amplified.”
“Those heroes get me every week –
it's the best experience,” France told Minhaj. “We have our
first lesbian on the show this year and she's formidable. What we do
with her, you're gonna love it.”
The show's first season featured a gay
man as he struggled to come out to his stepmother, while the Fab Five
helped a woman diagnosed with cancer and a transgender man recovering
from surgery in season two.