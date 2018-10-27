In accepting an award earlier this month, YouTuber Tyler Oakley said that lack of positive queer representation in the media made him fear coming out gay.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, honored Oakley with its Visibility Award at the 29th Annual HRC Twin Cities Dinner held at the Minneapolis Convention Center on Saturday, October 13.

The HRC Visibility Award “recognizes the outstanding efforts of those who use their talent and visibility to help better the lives of LGBTQ people.”

“Growing up I did not have Love Simon or Pose to watch with my friends and fantasize about cute guys,” Oakley said in his acceptance speech. “I did not have Troye Sivan or MNEK to listen to and have the ability to sing along to love songs about boys by boys. I couldn't follow Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka on Instagram to see adorable dads dressing up their adorable kids on every Halloween.”

“My lack of queer role models and lack of queer positive representation in the media made me fear the worst while I was being outed.”

“Positive representation and visibility can help clear away the mysterious cloud that feels like a looming thunderstorm,” he said.

Oakley added that the LGBT community is “incredibly diverse” and that role models such as himself have to use their visibility to “show young closeted queer kids that life is worth sticking around for.”

Oakley, 29, posted his first video in 2007, while attending Michigan State University. His channel has more than 7.6 million subscribers. He routinely posts material on topics such as LGBT rights, queer politics and LGBT youth.